RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RIV stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

