The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Brian K. Ratzan Sells 30,768 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
