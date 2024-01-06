Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $227.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ZS

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.