Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $227.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ZS

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.