Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Gerald Creadon Sells 4,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Up 1.4 %

Jabil stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.62 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Jabil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 260,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

