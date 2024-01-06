Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) COO Barbara Kosacz Sells 10,676 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) COO Barbara Kosacz sold 10,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $12,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 928,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

KRON opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRON. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $9.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kronos Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.