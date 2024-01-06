Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.62.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

