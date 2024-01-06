iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.