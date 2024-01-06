NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

