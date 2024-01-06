Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $2,134,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

