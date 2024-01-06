Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in AT&T by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

