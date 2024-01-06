Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.48.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

