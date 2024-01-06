MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 232,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

