Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 469.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.03 and a 52-week high of $227.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

