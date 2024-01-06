OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 343,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

