OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of XT opened at $57.18 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
