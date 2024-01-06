OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $78,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

