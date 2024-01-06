Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

CDNS stock opened at $252.71 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $155.20 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day moving average is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

