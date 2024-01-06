Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $71.18

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

OXY opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.