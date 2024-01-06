Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price at $131.94

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.94.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 136.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.