PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $108.25 Average PT from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $123.90.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,962. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

