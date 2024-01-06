Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
Shares of IREN opened at $6.19 on Friday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
