ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $15.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

