Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $529,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,611,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $778,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

