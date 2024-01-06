Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$24.15

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.42. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.4981949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.