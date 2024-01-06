Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

