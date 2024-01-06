Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of GPP opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $287.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

See Also

