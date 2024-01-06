Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TX

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Ternium Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

TX opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Ternium has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.79%.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.