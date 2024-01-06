Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $96.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

EXAS stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37.

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,886 shares of company stock worth $1,216,442. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after acquiring an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.