SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunPower

SunPower Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SunPower by 108.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.