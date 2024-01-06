Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Centene by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

