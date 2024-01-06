Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.47.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Shares of CNC opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
