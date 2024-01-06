Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $231.75

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

