Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRVA

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.