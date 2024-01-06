StockNews.com Upgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

