China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
NYSE:CGA opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.56. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.45.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.