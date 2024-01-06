China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.56. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Further Reading

