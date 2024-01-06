Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

