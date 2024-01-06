StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

DYNT stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

