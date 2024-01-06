Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,380. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,038 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,091,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

