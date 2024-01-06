Brokerages Set Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) PT at C$22.79

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$16.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$25.50. The firm has a market cap of C$722.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

