Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of AESI stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.44 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 95.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984 over the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,289,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

