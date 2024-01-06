GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

