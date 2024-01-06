Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

