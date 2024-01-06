Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.27.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
