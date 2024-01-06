StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.89. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

