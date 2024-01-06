Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

HOLI opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

