Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
HOLI opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
