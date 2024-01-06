Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

