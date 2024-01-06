Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
