Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

MARK opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

