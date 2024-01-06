Lennar (NYSE:LEN) vs. Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Head to Head Analysis

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) and Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Iida Group pays an annual dividend of C$54.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 320.0%. Lennar pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iida Group pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lennar and Iida Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $34.23 billion 1.21 $3.94 billion $13.76 10.63 Iida Group N/A N/A N/A C$172.94 0.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Iida Group. Iida Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

79.9% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Iida Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and Iida Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 11.51% 15.84% 10.78% Iida Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lennar and Iida Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 2 6 10 0 2.44 Iida Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennar currently has a consensus price target of $140.53, indicating a potential downside of 3.92%. Given Lennar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lennar is more favorable than Iida Group.

Summary

Lennar beats Iida Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

