Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVTRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

About Severn Trent

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVTRF opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $35.13.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

