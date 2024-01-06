Brokerages Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Target Price at $38.85

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $756,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of KVYO opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

