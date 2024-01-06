Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUG. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. 59.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$19.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.8041287 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.15%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

