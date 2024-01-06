Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,049,000 after acquiring an additional 491,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,453,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,046,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 97,902 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.